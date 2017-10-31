Starmount Class of 1972 reunites

The Starmount High School Class of 1972 recently held its 45th reunion at the Yadkin Moose Lodge.

A graduating class of 162, the class has 16 members deceased.

Russell Caudle was the DJ for the reunion, with his assistant, Mark Pinnix. Prizes were given for the most grandchildren to Pam Shore with 12 who won an overnight stay at a Hampton Inn; married longest to the same person winner was Marcie Brown Carter to R.C. Carter, prize was an overnight stay at Quality Inn; least changed was Rod Lowder, who won a gift certificate to Generations; most changed was Mike Brooks, who won a gift certificate to Breakfastime; and came the longest distance was Jake Grey, who won a gift basket from Michelle’s Avon Boutique.

Prayers were said for classmate Dale Rose on the death of his son, Nathan; Sharon Brown on the death of her daughter, Meme; and health concerns for Randy Cockerham.

Plans are to meet at least once or twice a year just to be together more. The next event will be a covered-dish golf outing in May.

Starmount Class of 1972 members attending the 45th reunion include, front row, from left, Pam Shore, Beth Gardner, Carolyn Moxley, Donna Willingham, Twinkle Ireland, Marcie Carter, Lynn Duty, Bessie Oliver, Essie Bruce, Gail Allred; second row, David Welborn, Jeff Pardue, Mike Brooks, Danny Swaim, Nicky Trivette, Jakie Grey, Mickey Trivette, Anne Wishon, Butch Allred, Dale Nance; and, back row, Oswald Parker, Tim Wolfe, Hugh Brown, Ronald Dobbins, Jerry Davis, Issy Hinshaw, Rod Lowder, Tommy Hemric, Toby Benton and Gary Mastin. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_reunion-formatted.jpg Starmount Class of 1972 members attending the 45th reunion include, front row, from left, Pam Shore, Beth Gardner, Carolyn Moxley, Donna Willingham, Twinkle Ireland, Marcie Carter, Lynn Duty, Bessie Oliver, Essie Bruce, Gail Allred; second row, David Welborn, Jeff Pardue, Mike Brooks, Danny Swaim, Nicky Trivette, Jakie Grey, Mickey Trivette, Anne Wishon, Butch Allred, Dale Nance; and, back row, Oswald Parker, Tim Wolfe, Hugh Brown, Ronald Dobbins, Jerry Davis, Issy Hinshaw, Rod Lowder, Tommy Hemric, Toby Benton and Gary Mastin. Submitted photo