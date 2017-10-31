Free SBC seminars announced for November

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in November at various locations in Surry and Yadkin counties.

Social Media Strategies That Work will be the topic of a seminar on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. This seminar will also be held on Nov. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. Having a strong social media presence for your business is crucial in customer relationship building. It allows your potential and current customers to learn your brand and make a personal connection before their purchase. Learn about various strategies that can be used to increase your social media presence. Learn how to make engaging images, complete a competitor analysis, schedule posts and post across multiple platforms.

Small Business Taxes will be the subject of a seminar on Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. Small business tax reporting can be intimidating and confusing. Join Surry’s Small Business Center as an accountant explains the basics of trust taxes and income taxes as they relate to your business. Topics include sales tax compliance, understanding the basics of payroll taxes, and how income from various types of business entities is taxed.

LinkedIn for Small Business will be the topic of a seminar on Nov. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. LinkedIn has surpassed Facebook as the preferred place for providing small business content. With over 467 million users, business owners can’t afford to ignore this powerful eCommerce tool. In this seminar, students will learn how to create a compelling online presence that will attract customers. The workshop will discuss how to position oneself as an expert and how to increase visibility on LinkedIn. Participants will learn the five most important things to do on LinkedIn in order to be found, and will also learn how to create a standout profile, make connections, grow visibility, and maximize your efforts to cut down on time spent on this platform. LinkedIn can be a tremendously powerful tool to grow a small business and finally get noticed.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seminars held in Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain. The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seminar in Yadkinville. To register for any of these seminars or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings in Surry and Yadkin counties, visit www.surry.edu/sbc. Anyone in need of information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals may contact Dale Badgett at badgettd@surry.edu or call 336-386-3685. Follow the Small Business Center on Facebook @surrysbc. Many online seminars are offered on demand throughout the year. Check out the list on www.surry.edu/sbc. Those online classes will be available until Dec. 31.