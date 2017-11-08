License Plate Agency receives special recognition

The Yadkin County License Plate Agency was presented a letter of excellent performance for the year of 2017. This award is reflective of the excellent performance, contributions, and the goals achieved by the staff of the Yadkin County License Plate Agency on behalf of the Division of the Department of Motor Vehicles during the past year.

In the letter it was stated, “We appreciate your continued dedication to the development and growth of your LPA.” This recognition was presented by Torre J. Jessup, commissioner of North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles.