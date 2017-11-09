Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If your submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com.

Nov. 11

• 7:30 to 10 a.m., Stony Knoll United Methodist Church UMW will hold a bazaar with baked goods, crafts, chicken pies and canned foods. Breakfast will be available featuring tenderloin, country ham and sausage biscuits. For more information, call 336-699-3613. This will be the final bazaar at the church.

• 11 a.m., the Yadkin County Veterans Council will present a special program to honor all veterans on Veterans Day at the Yadkin County Park behind the YMCA.

• 5 to 8 p.m., the Trees of Hope fundraiser will be held at the Yadkinville Methodist Church, with a silent auction of decorated Christmas trees donated by local businesses. The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, music and dinner. Cost is $25 per person or $40 per couple. All money will benefit Relay for Life of Yadkin County. For more information or ticket purchases, contact Paula Casstevens at 336-480-7837 or paula.casstevens@yahoo.com.

• 5 p.m., Fall Creek Elementary School Class of 1962 will have its first ever reunion at Mt. Olympus in East Bend.

• 6 p.m., New Home United Methodist Church, 3340 Smithtown Road, East Bend, will host a chicken and oyster stew and auction.

Nov. 12

• 11 a.m., Johnathan Bledsoe will be in concert at Branon Friends Church, 1321 Branon Church Road, Yadkinville. For information, call the church at 336-468-2222.

• 3:30 p.m., New Birth Worship Center (NBWC) Church will celebrate its Ensemble 20th Anniversary. The Guest Choir will be Mt. Olive Baptist Church Mass Choir from Winston Salem, NC. There will be a special performance by the NBWC “Angels of Mercy” dance ministry. For additional information, please call the church at 336-699-3583 or visit www.newbirthworshipcenter.org.

• 6 p.m., Booger Swamp Rhythm Section, a bluegrass gospel group, will be in concert at Boonville Baptist Church in the family life center. Admission is free. For more information about the group, visit bbc27011.org.

Nov. 19

• 6 p.m., the Starmount Show Choir will perform in the Boonville Baptist Church family life center.

Nov. 25

• East Bend Fire Department will be the site of the annual Small Town Christmas, including pintos, chicken stew and door prizes. Donations and canned food will be accepted for the East Bend Christian Ministries.

Nov. 26

• 6 p.m., Boonville Baptist Church will decorate its sanctuary for Christmas with a special Hanging of the Green program.

Ongoing Events

• Yadkin Farmers Market is now open for the season. The market is located at 1141 Tennessee St., Yadkinville, behind town park and Papa John’s Pizza. Hours are Tuesdays 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.