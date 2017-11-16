2017 Windsor family reunion

The annual Windsor Reunion was held Sept. 10 at the Historic Old School House at Windsor’s Cross Roads in Yadkin County. About 60 people attended with well-filled baskets. Stephen Tulbert returned thanks and a bountiful feast was enjoyed by all.

Danny Tulbert, great-grandson of James Madison and Rebecca Windsor, grandson of Ed and Anue Windsor Tulbert, called the group to order. He welcomed family from Georgia and many locations in North Carolina.

Isaac Windsor and his wife Nancy Ann Riley Windsor were residents of Montgomery County in Maryland. During the Revolutionary war, they relocated in 1782 to Surry and Yadkin counties. They are buried in the Windsor Family Cemetery on Windsor Road in Yadkin County.

The group gathered on the grounds for photos and adjournment. The next reunion is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2018, at 1 p.m. Historic Old School House at Windsor’s Cross Roads in Yadkin County. The building is maintained by the Windsor’s Cross Roads Ruritan Club.

Windsor family reunion 2017. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_windsor-family-reunion-2017-photo_formatted.jpg Windsor family reunion 2017. Submitted photo