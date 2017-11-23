Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If your submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com.

Nov. 25

• East Bend Fire Department will be the site of the annual Small Town Christmas, including pintos, chicken stew and door prizes. Donations and canned food will be accepted for the East Bend Christian Ministries.

Nov. 26

• 6 p.m., Boonville Baptist Church will decorate its sanctuary for Christmas with a special Hanging of the Green program.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1

• 7:30 p.m., Candlelight Christmas in Rockford, at 1914 Rockford Methodist Church in the Historic Village of Rockford with Dr. Gena Poovey, professor of Music Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina, sponsored by The Rockford Preservation Society, Inc.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.