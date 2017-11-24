Project Linus seeks volunteers, donations

Recently launched, Project Linus of Yadkin County provides new handmade blankets to children in the community who are sick, homeless, bereaved, abused, neglected or otherwise in need.

The local chapter of Project Linus is in need of new handmade blankets, as well as referrals to local agencies serving children in crisis.

Those interested in providing blankets, hosting a Make-A-Blanket event for a church or community group, or making a monetary donation are asked to contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.