Garcia completes Air Force basic training


Staff Report

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Victor M. Garcia Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Garcia is the son of Victor M. and Zulema A. Garcia of Yadkinville. He is a 2017 graduate of Forbush High School, East Bend.

