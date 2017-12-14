Posted on by

Yadkinville High School Class of 1962 meets


Yadkinville High School, class of 1962, met for their 55th reunion on Nov. 4 at the Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. Those attending are, front row, from left, Brenda Hair Royal, Alma Caudle Hanes, Danny Royall, Terry Ratledge, Buddy Bray, Jimmy Spillman, Larry Hennings; back row, Grady Draughon, Jane Brown Hall, Sonny Howell, Peggy Dorsett Beeson, Allen Brandon, Jimmy Gregory, and Lupton Wood. It was enjoyed by all.


Submitted photo

Yadkinville High School, class of 1962, met for their 55th reunion on Nov. 4 at the Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. Those attending are, front row, from left, Brenda Hair Royal, Alma Caudle Hanes, Danny Royall, Terry Ratledge, Buddy Bray, Jimmy Spillman, Larry Hennings; back row, Grady Draughon, Jane Brown Hall, Sonny Howell, Peggy Dorsett Beeson, Allen Brandon, Jimmy Gregory, and Lupton Wood. It was enjoyed by all.

Yadkinville High School, class of 1962, met for their 55th reunion on Nov. 4 at the Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. Those attending are, front row, from left, Brenda Hair Royal, Alma Caudle Hanes, Danny Royall, Terry Ratledge, Buddy Bray, Jimmy Spillman, Larry Hennings; back row, Grady Draughon, Jane Brown Hall, Sonny Howell, Peggy Dorsett Beeson, Allen Brandon, Jimmy Gregory, and Lupton Wood. It was enjoyed by all.
http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_sc0016.bmp_formatted.jpgYadkinville High School, class of 1962, met for their 55th reunion on Nov. 4 at the Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. Those attending are, front row, from left, Brenda Hair Royal, Alma Caudle Hanes, Danny Royall, Terry Ratledge, Buddy Bray, Jimmy Spillman, Larry Hennings; back row, Grady Draughon, Jane Brown Hall, Sonny Howell, Peggy Dorsett Beeson, Allen Brandon, Jimmy Gregory, and Lupton Wood. It was enjoyed by all. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:52 pm |    

Auditions slated for multiple shows at Yadkin Arts Council

Auditions slated for multiple shows at Yadkin Arts Council
12:49 pm |    

Yadkin Farm Bureau holds meeting, awards ceremony

Yadkin Farm Bureau holds meeting, awards ceremony
9:56 am |    

Winter storm causes multiple wrecks, power outages

Winter storm causes multiple wrecks, power outages
comments powered by Disqus