Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If your submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com.

Jan. 5

• 7 p.m., free concert featuring Soul’d Out Quartet at Enon Baptist Church. The Boys from Enon will open the concert. Doors open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. There will be a love offering taken up for the group Soul’d Out during the intermission. For more information, call 336-699-2618 or 336-961-2101.

Jan. 8

• 7 p.m., Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will begin a new series of GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and grief support group in the Ministry Center. Questions, call Nancy 336-9717275 or Ann 336-766-8358.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.