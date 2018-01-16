Hayes graduates basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paul D. Hayes Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Hayes is the son of Deborah and Paul Hayes of Madison, Florida, and grandson of Debra Bass of Madison, Florida, and Cindy and Olan Nobles of Alachua, Florida. He is also the brother of Quinton Hayes and Owen Hayes.

The airman graduated in 2011 from Sword of the Lord Academy, Hamptonville, N.C., and earned an associate degree in 2013 from Surry Community College, Dobson, N.C.

Hayes http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_hayes.paul_.10b6a096-5998-4a89-a4f0-4f4254c35bf3-formatted.jpg Hayes