‘Don’t be a Litterbug’ art contest winner announced from Forbush Middle School

The Yadkin County Beautification Committee sponsors an annual art contest for Yadkin County students in grades seven and eight. This year’s contest theme was “Don’t be a Litterbug.”

Olivia Hutchens, an eighth-grade Forbush Middle School student in Lisa Belcher’s art class, submitted the winning project. Olivia’s design will be featured on promotional items in the coming year. Angelica Morales, an eighth-grade Forbush Middle School student, also in Lisa Belcher’s art class, won runner-up.

The student with the winning artwork received a $50 gift card, and the student’s teacher received a $50 gift card for classroom supplies. The runner-up received a $25 gift card.

The Yadkin County Beautification Committee sponsors a middle grades art contest each year to create awareness for the need to preserve and protect the environment and beautify the county. Those who would like to join the Beautification Committee should contact North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Yadkin County Center, located at 2051 Agricultural Way in Yadkinville at 336-849-7908.

Colleen Church is an agent with the Yadkin County office of the NC Cooperative Extension.

Olivia Hutchens, winner of the Let’s Keep Yadkin Clean and Green art contest, and Lisa Belcher, Forbush Middle School art teacher. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_2018-art-contest-formatted.jpg Olivia Hutchens, winner of the Let’s Keep Yadkin Clean and Green art contest, and Lisa Belcher, Forbush Middle School art teacher. Submitted photo