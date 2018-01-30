Libraries kick off 2018 photo contest

The Northwestern Regional Library has announced its upcoming annual traveling photography contest to be held on April 10 at the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain.

The contest is open to all registered patrons of the member libraries of Northwestern Regional Library System. A person may register for a library card at any branch library in Allegany, Stokes, Surry, or Yadkin counties.

All submitted images must be created using film or a digital camera. Categories include color, black and white, digitally altered and abstract. The contest is open to youths ages 5-17 and adults.

This year Northwestern Regional Library celebrates transformation and the role people play in the evolution and growth of local communities. Libraries listen. Libraries think creatively. Libraries seek fresh solutions. They open to new opportunities, and they celebrate growth, movement, new perspectives, and transformation.

The NWRL staff invites patrons to share their photographs of “Transformation” in the NWRL 2018 Photography Show. They eagerly look forward to showcasing the images people capture of the ever-changing communities and world.

Branch libraries will be accepting entries through March 2.

A workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. before the reception, which starts at 6:45 p.m. with heavy hors d’oeuvres. Awards will be presented afterwards. Both events are free to the public. A portion of the photos will travel to all member libraries throughout the upcoming year.

For more information, contact a local NWRL library.