Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If your submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com.

Feb. 5

• 6 p.m., New year kick-off for Yadkin County Relay for Life in Room 203 at the Yadkin Center. For more information, contact Jenna Strader at jenna.strader@cancer.org or call 336-834-3354.

Feb. 10

• 6 p.m., Lee-Jackson Banquet hosted by Yadkin Gray Eagles Camp #1765 Sons of Confederate Veterans at the Yadkin Moose Lodge. Tickets are $15 for adults, free for those younger than 18. For more information, call Greg Cheek at 336-428-2026 or Charles Matthews at 336-961-2901

Feb. 13

• 5 to 7 p.m., Jonesville First United Methodist Church’s senior adult Sunday school class will host its annual Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper in the church fellowship hall. For a donation, the meal will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee.

• 5 p.m., East Bend Senior Center hosts will host a Valentine’s Dance. Tickets are $10 and include dinner and a performance by the Stan Bobbitt Band. Tickets available by calling any of the Yadkin County YVEDDI senior centers — East Bend 336-699-5100, Yadkinville 336-679-3596, Jonesville 336-526-1087.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.