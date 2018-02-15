Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If your submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com.

Feb. 15

• 6 to 8 p.m., Surry Community College Yadkin Center will host a free seminar on “How to Find Your Customer.” Market research isn’t just for startups; it’s an important ongoing process for every small business. Developing a focused and effective marketing plan requires up-to-date market analysis. This seminar will provide marketing research tools and data. Instructor will be Ruben Gonzales. To register for the seminar, visit www.surry.edu/sbc or 336-386-3685.

Feb. 15-16

• 7 p.m., Winter Jubilee at Marler Road Baptist Church with special singing each night. Speakers will be Thursday the Rev. Bill Watson and Friday the Rev. Steve Dagenhart.

Feb. 16 & 18

• 5 p.m., B.A.R.E. (Blacks Acknowledging their Roots of Education) Reflections will host a black history program at The Unity Center, 1145 Salisbury Road, Statesville. Tickets are sold in advance only for the Feb. 16 program for $20 by contacting Burgess Bailey at 704-500-1621. Doors open at 5 p.m. for open review of the displays, and the program starts at 6 p.m. recognizing all alumni or Iredell area historic black high schools, including Yadkin County-Boonville. On Feb. 18, a gospel program to benefit the Unity Alumni Scholarship Fund will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. with the theme “The Gospel Train.” Doors open at noon with free admission, with a free will offering requested to benefit the scholarship fund.

Feb. 17

• 10 a.m., Yadkin Valley Pullers Lawn Mower and Mini Rod Tractor Pull will be held at the Lone Hickory Indoor Arena. Gates open at 8 a.m., with pulling at 10 a.m. Cost is $5 per person with those 10 and younger admitted free.

• 5:30 p.m., the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center will host its annual Sweetheart Gala in ’80s prom theme style. The evening will begin with appetizers, wine and dinner in the Allison Oaks Tasting Room across the street, and then follow at the center with a prom picture and 80s dance party. Cocktails will be available for purchase, and the evening will conclude with a special performance of “Footloose,” in the Willingham Theater. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information, call 336-679-2941.

Feb. 19

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at the Yadkin Family YMCA.

Feb. 22

• 6 to 8 p.m., the Surry Community College Yadkin Center will host a free seminar on “The Basics of Bookkeeping” for small business owners. To register, visit www.surry.edu/sbc or 336-386-3685.

• 7:30 p.m., the Willingham Theater will host “Footloose the Musical.” Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, call the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 336-679-2941.

Feb. 23

• 11 a.m., the Yadkin Family YMCA will host a potluck and Bingo. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish to share. For more information, call the YMCA at 336-679-7962.

Feb. 24

• 1 p.m., Willingham Theater will present the classic movie, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” Admission is free, but donations are welcomed.

Feb. 25

• 6 p.m., Gateway Quartet will be singing at Pilot View Friends Meeting.

Feb. 27

• 11 a.m., the East Bend Senior Center will host a Black History Celebration with storytelling by Susan. A potluck luncheon will follow at 11:30 a.m.

March 1

• 7 p.m., Yadkin County GOP County Convention at the GOP Headquarters, Jackson St. Yadkinville across from Yadkin County Court House.

March 1-31

• Registration for the Yadkin Valley Senior Games, including the Silver Arts and Follies Show, will be open. The registration fee is $10 and includes lunch at each event, a goody bag and T-shirt. The opening ceremonies will be April 27, and the Silver Arts and Follies Show will be June 7. Registration forms can be picked up at the senior centers in the area.

March 10

• 9 a.m. to noon, Yadkinville Rotary Club, Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce and IDSHield are sponsoring a free document shred day and food drive for Yadkin Christian Ministries at the chamber building, 205 S. Jackson St., Yadkinville. Non-perishable food items or cash will be accepted to benefit Yadkin Christian Ministries food pantry. This shredding event is for paper only, and maximum of 25 boxes of paper.

March 18 – 21

• Mountain View Baptist Church will be hosting spring revival services with several different speakers scheduled. They are March 18 at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (identical services) – Jessie Miles; March 18 at 6 p.m. – Matty Ponce-de-Leon; March 19 at 7 p.m. – Justin Crouse; March 20 at 7 p.m. – Dan Merritt; March 21 at 7 p.m. – Paul Stewart. Mountain View Baptist Church is located at 1232 Mountain View Church Road in Hamptonville. For more information, call the church office at 336-468-8199.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

• 1:30 to 5 p.m., a Bible study, “Returning to the Roots of Our Faith,” is held at a home in Yadkinville on Saturdays. For more information, call Doug Mann at 704-807-4736.