Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

March 1

• 7 p.m., Yadkin County GOP County Convention at the GOP Headquarters, Jackson St. Yadkinville across from Yadkin County Court House.

March 1-31

• Registration for the Yadkin Valley Senior Games, including the Silver Arts and Follies Show, will be open. The registration fee is $10 and includes lunch at each event, a goody bag and T-shirt. The opening ceremonies will be April 27, and the Silver Arts and Follies Show will be June 7. Registration forms can be picked up at the senior centers in the area.

March 10

• 9 a.m. to noon, Yadkinville Rotary Club, Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce and IDSHield are sponsoring a free document shred day and food drive for Yadkin Christian Ministries at the chamber building, 205 S. Jackson St., Yadkinville. Non-perishable food items or cash will be accepted to benefit Yadkin Christian Ministries food pantry. This shredding event is for paper only, and maximum of 25 boxes of paper.

March 18 – 21

• Mountain View Baptist Church will be hosting spring revival services with several different speakers scheduled. They are March 18 at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (identical services) – Jessie Miles; March 18 at 6 p.m. – Matty Ponce-de-Leon; March 19 at 7 p.m. – Justin Crouse; March 20 at 7 p.m. – Dan Merritt; March 21 at 7 p.m. – Paul Stewart. Mountain View Baptist Church is located at 1232 Mountain View Church Road in Hamptonville. For more information, call the church office at 336-468-8199.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

• 1:30 to 5 p.m., a Bible study, “Returning to the Roots of Our Faith,” is held at a home in Yadkinville on Saturdays. For more information, call Doug Mann at 704-807-4736.