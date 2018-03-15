Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

Now-March 31

• Registration for the Yadkin Valley Senior Games, including the Silver Arts and Follies Show, will be open. The registration fee is $10 and includes lunch at each event, a goody bag and T-shirt. The opening ceremonies will be April 27, and the Silver Arts and Follies Show will be June 7. Registration forms can be picked up at the senior centers in the area.

March 17

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Elkin Public Library will host a Paddle Club information session for those ages 12 and older who want to learn about all the opportunities there are to kayak, canoe and float on the Yadkin River. Those attending can sign up to join a local paddle club and learn important safety tips. Refreshments will be provided.

• 5 p.m., Yadkin United Fund will host its second annual Lucky Bingo Night at the Yadkin County Moose Lodge with doors opening at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning at 6 p.m. Food, snacks, and drinks will be available for purchase. All proceeds will be used to support Yadkin County United Fund and its 25 Partner Agencies. This year’s campaign goal is $180,000.

March 18 – 21

• Mountain View Baptist Church will be hosting spring revival services with several different speakers scheduled. They are March 18 at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (identical services) – Jessie Miles; March 18 at 6 p.m. – Matty Ponce-de-Leon; March 19 at 7 p.m. – Justin Crouse; March 20 at 7 p.m. – Dan Merritt; March 21 at 7 p.m. – Paul Stewart. Mountain View Baptist Church is located at 1232 Mountain View Church Road in Hamptonville. For more information, call the church office at 336-468-8199.

March 19

• 4 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, will host its food and fellowship night with an early dinner and fellowship. Those attending should bring a side dish, dessert or drink and plan to spend time bridging the gap to loneliness in the community.

March 19-23

• 7 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 2433 Liberty Church Road, Mocksville, near Lone Hickory, will host a spring revival featuring guest speaker, Bro. Leonard Fletcher of Mountain City, Tennessee. For more information, call Pastor Noel Hawks at 336-486-3540.

March 20

• 8 a.m., the East Bend Senior Center will be hosting a day trip of shopping in downtown Mount Airy, with lunch at Snappy’s and viewing of the movie, “I Can Only Imagine.” Cost is $10 per person and includes movie and transportation, with food and shopping on your own. Call the senior center at 336-699-5100 if interested.

March 23

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Smart Start of Yadkin County will hold a port-a-pit chicken fundraiser at Yadkinville United Methodist Church. Cost is $10 per plate for half-chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert. Take out is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and eat in is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Deliver to local businesses is available. Proceeds benefit the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and other early literacy initiatives. For tickets or deliver, call 336-679-7833.

March 24

• 8 a.m., East Bend Happy Quilters presents Quilt Exhibition and Community Sew Day at the East Bend Senior Center. Exhibition show available free to the general public from 8 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. Free quilt class will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a break for lunch. There will be limited viewing during class times for safety. Displays will include modern quilts of various techniques, vintage and antique quilts, modern, vintage and antique sewing machines, sewing tools throughout the years. To reserve a seat, call Sharon Fisher at 336-624-9564. Only reservations will be allowed a seat. Limit of 16 students, first-come first-served. Must be 16 years of age or older to attend class.

• 1:30 p.m., Community Easter Egg Hunt hosted by First Baptist Church, Yadkinville for children birth to 12 and parents. Egg hunt, games, Easter stories, free Bibles and other prizes with a special appearance by the Easter Bunny for picture taking.

March 23-24

• Mount Olive United Methodist Church will host an all-seasons consignment sale for children’s women’s and men’s clothing, baby necessities, books and toys. Registration is open through March 16 for consignors. Sale times will be March 23 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with select items half-off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24. For more information, email mtoliveumc@yadtel.net or contact Pam Lane at 336-463-5179 or Emily Booth at 336-469-0681.

March 24-25

• The Wilkes-Surry Chapter of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association will host a living history event in Elkin near the Elkin Public Library. Visitors will be able to meet people portraying the roles of Joseph Winston, Benjamin Cleveland, Lord Cornwallis and Patrick Ferguson as well as stroll through the encampment to see how life was in the 18th century. At 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 24 and 2 p.m. on March 25, a trail walk will be held where the southern campaign of the American Revolution will come to life and end with a mock battle demonstration. On Sunday at noon, there will be a colonial parade on Main Street in downtown Elkin.

March 29

• 11 a.m., the East Bend Senior Center will hold its Easter celebration with games and an egg hunt. Those attending should bring a favorite snack to share.

March 30-31

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center’s Prayer Shawl Group will host its annual bake sale at the Foothills Meat Center, 224 Bridge St., Jonesville. All proceeds benefit the purchase of yarn to make prayer shawls for Mountain Valley Hospice. To purchase 60/40 raffle tickets or raffle tickets for a $500 gift certificate from Foothills Meat Center, contact Sandra or Dee at 336-526-1087.

April 14

• 7 a.m., the Habitat Hammer 5K/10K, a fundraiser for Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity, will be held at the Elkin Municipal Park large picnic shelter. Registration opens at 7 a.m., races start at 8 a.m. Race-day registration is $35 for both events. There will be awards, door prizes, food, music, kids’ games, face painting and more. Registration is available online at active.com or pick up a registration form at the Elkin Rec Center or Habitat ReStore.

April 24

• 6 to 8 p.m., the fifth annual Girls Empowering Girls Symposium will be held in Coley Hall at The Liberty, 222 E. Main St., Elkin, for girls ages 8 to 18. The goal is to inspire the girls to follow their dreams and be confident in themselves. For more information on attending or sponsoring the event, call Misty Matthews at 336-749-4791.

April 25

• The Yadkin County Senior Centers are holding a fundraiser 60/40 raffle at a cost of $2 per ticket or three for $5. Forty-percent of the proceeds go to the winning ticket, with the rest benefiting the senior centers. Drawing will be held April 25. Contact a local senior center to purchase tickets.

April 27

• Opening ceremonies of the Yadkin Valley Senior Games will be held at Fisher River Park in Dobson. Registration, open to those living in Surry and Yadkin counties, is open until March 31. Registration fee of $10 includes lunch at each event, goody bag and T-shirt. The Silver Arts and Follies Show will be June 7. Register at any local senior center or recreation center.

June 28

• A raffle drawing will be held for a $500 gift certificate from Foothills Meat Center in Jonesville. Tickets are $2 each. Proceeds benefit the YVEDDI Meals on Wheels program, with tickets available for purchase at area senior centers.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

• 1:30 to 5 p.m., a Bible study, “Returning to the Roots of Our Faith,” is held at a home in Yadkinville on Saturdays. For more information, call Doug Mann at 704-807-4736.