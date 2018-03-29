Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

Now-March 31

• Registration for the Yadkin Valley Senior Games, including the Silver Arts and Follies Show, will be open. The registration fee is $10 and includes lunch at each event, a goody bag and T-shirt. The opening ceremonies will be April 27, and the Silver Arts and Follies Show will be June 7. Registration forms can be picked up at the senior centers in the area.

March 29

• 11 a.m., the East Bend Senior Center will hold its Easter celebration with games and an egg hunt. Those attending should bring a favorite snack to share.

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Surry Community College Student Government Association will host the annual Eggstravaganza on the campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. The egg hunt and organized games for children will take place outside near the Betty Kay Vaughn Clock Tower. The event is free and the public is welcome. Activities will include a variety of games and prizes, including a DJ and bounce house. The hunt will be divided into three age groups: birth to 5 years; 6 to 10 years; and 11 and older. All of the eggs will contain a prize, and there will be three lucky golden eggs witha special prize. Peter Cottontail also will be available for hugs and photos.

March 30-31

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center’s Prayer Shawl Group will host its annual bake sale at the Foothills Meat Center, 224 Bridge St., Jonesville. All proceeds benefit the purchase of yarn to make prayer shawls for Mountain Valley Hospice. To purchase 60/40 raffle tickets or raffle tickets for a $500 gift certificate from Foothills Meat Center, contact Sandra or Dee at 336-526-1087.

April 1

• 10 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 451 Winston Road/N.C. 67, Jonesville, will celebrate the Resurrection of the Lord with songs, story and meal of Holy Communion. Those attending can bring flowers to brighten the tall, flowering cross. A lunch of homemade dishes and dessert will follow the worship service. For more information, call 336-722-1732.

April 6-7

• The ninth annual Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention will be held on the campus us of Surry Community College. The event will kick off April 6 at 7 p.m. with a square dance for $5 admission and music by Slate Mountain Ramblers and New Ballards Branch Bog Trotters. On April 7, the fiddlers convention will take place with adult and youth competitions all day begining with registration at 10 a.m. Contestants and children 12 and younger are admitted free, all other are admitted for $5. There will be $5,000 in prizes and ribbons awarded. Also, during the day will be workshops on fiddle by Earl White, banjo by Frank Lee and guitar by Allie Burbrink. For more information, visit www.surryoldtime.com.

April 9

• 6:30 p.m., The Yadkin County Historical Society will present a guide to studying your Civil War family and how each member reacted to the War, in the County Commissioners Room at the Human Service Building in Yadkinville. Greg Cheek, former commander of the Yadkin Gray Eagles, Sons of Confederate Veterans, will keynote the program by telling how he found his ancestors’ involvement. Then several local genealogists will tell their research stories. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Andrew Mackie 336-428-8471 or andrewmackie@yadtel.net.

April 10

• 4 to 7 p.m., Boonville United Methodist Church will be the site of the Share-A-Home annual port-a-pit chicken fundraiser. Tickets are $10 per plate and includes chicken, baked potato, slaw, roll and dessert. For tickets and more information, call 336-367-5420.

April 14

• 7 a.m., the Habitat Hammer 5K/10K, a fundraiser for Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity, will be held at the Elkin Municipal Park large picnic shelter. Registration opens at 7 a.m., races start at 8 a.m. Race-day registration is $35 for both events. There will be awards, door prizes, food, music, kids’ games, face painting and more. Registration is available online at active.com or pick up a registration form at the Elkin Rec Center or Habitat ReStore.

April 15-18

• Fall Creek Baptist Church, 3345 Fall Creek Church Road, Jonesville, will host revival featuring Dr. Randall Jones of Conway, South Carolina, as speaker. Times will be Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m.

April 24

• 6 to 8 p.m., the fifth annual Girls Empowering Girls Symposium will be held in Coley Hall at The Liberty, 222 E. Main St., Elkin, for girls ages 8 to 18. The goal is to inspire the girls to follow their dreams and be confident in themselves. For more information on attending or sponsoring the event, call Misty Matthews at 336-749-4791.

April 25

• The Yadkin County Senior Centers are holding a fundraiser 60/40 raffle at a cost of $2 per ticket or three for $5. Forty-percent of the proceeds go to the winning ticket, with the rest benefiting the senior centers. Drawing will be held April 25. Contact a local senior center to purchase tickets.

April 27

• Opening ceremonies of the Yadkin Valley Senior Games will be held at Fisher River Park in Dobson. Registration, open to those living in Surry and Yadkin counties, has been extended through April 6. Registration fee of $10 includes lunch at each event, goody bag and T-shirt. The Silver Arts and Follies Show will be June 7. Register at any local senior center or recreation center.

June 28

• A raffle drawing will be held for a $500 gift certificate from Foothills Meat Center in Jonesville. Tickets are $2 each. Proceeds benefit the YVEDDI Meals on Wheels program, with tickets available for purchase at area senior centers.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

• 1:30 to 5 p.m., a Bible study, “Returning to the Roots of Our Faith,” is held at a home in Yadkinville on Saturdays. For more information, call Doug Mann at 704-807-4736.