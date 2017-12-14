Holiday recipes

Judy’s Lemon Cookies

• 1 box Duncan Hines Lemon Supreme cake mix,

• 1 regular-sized tub of Cool Whip,

• 1 egg

• Powdered sugar

Mix first three ingredients together and form into individual 1 teaspoon balls by spoonful. Roll each cookie ball in powdered sugar, then place each about 1 inch apart onto a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Bake 8 minutes, let sit for 2 minutes, then remove to rack to cool.

* * *

Chewy Double Chocolate Peppermint Cookies (recipe from www.minimalistbaker.com)

• 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

• 3/4 cup sugar

• 1 egg

• 1/4 teaspoon natural peppermint extract

• 1 1/4 cup unbleached all-purpose flour (or whole-wheat pastry)

• 1/3 cup cocoa powder

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

• 1 candy cane, finely crushed

• 1/3 cup dark, bittersweet or semisweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar together for about 1 to 2 minutes. Add egg, peppermint extract and beat until light and fluffy, scraping down the sides as you go to ensure even mixing.

Add flour, salt, cocoa powder, baking soda and powder to a sifter and sift gradually over the wet ingredients mixing as you go. Mix until well combined.

Add chocolate chips and stir in with a mixing spoon and then chill in the freezer for 10 minutes while the oven finishes heating.

Form the dough into small balls (heaping 1 tablespoon) and place 1.5 inches apart on an ungreased or parchment-lined baking sheet. Press the tops down and then top with a few more chocolate chips (to indicate what’s inside).

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes — the edges should start to dry but the tops will still be slightly soft looking. Let set on the cookie sheet for a few minutes more but sprinkle crushed candy cane on immediately.

Transfer to a cooling rack to rest until completely cooled. Store in an airtight container to keep fresh for up to a few days or freeze for several weeks.

Biscochitos

This is a favorite of my best friend Amanda and a tradition in New Mexico.

• 6 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 tablespoon baking powder

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 cups lard

• 1 1/2 cups white sugar

• 2 teaspoons anise seed

• 2 eggs

• 1/4 cup brandy

•1/4 cup white sugar

• 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into a bowl, and set aside.

In a large bowl, cream together the lard and 1 1/2 cups sugar until smooth. Mix in the anise seed, and beat until fluffy. Stir in the eggs one at a time. Add the sifted ingredients and brandy, and stir until well blended.

On a floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/2 or 1/4 inch thickness, and cut into desired shapes using cookie cutters. The traditional is fleur-de-lis. Place cookies onto baking sheets. Mix together the 1/4 cup of sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over the tops of the cookies.

Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the bottoms are lightly browned.

* * *

Peanut Butter Pinwheel Candy

This is old-fashioned recipe with many variations. Older versions of this recipe include using a potato.

• 1 pound powdered sugar

• 1 stick butter melted and cooled

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 3 tablespoons heavy cream

• 1 1/2 cups peanut butter

Mix sugar, butter, and vanilla. Add cream slowly (1 tablespoon at a time) until a dough forms. Knead on board covered with powdered sugar at least 5 minutes. It should be nice and smooth. Divide in half. Roll out between two sheets of plastic wrap. Remove top sheet of plastic. Spread dough with Peanut Butter. Roll up jelly-roll style. Cover with plastic wrap. Chill until firm. Use a sharp, clean knife to cut 1/4-inch slices.

* * *

Rose & Ivy Pecan Cheese Bake

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 8-ounce package cream cheese

• 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

• 2 green onions, chopped

• 6 Ritz crackers, crushed

• 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

• 1/2 cup Rose & Ivy Southern Pecan Pepper Jelly (or Glaze)

Mix mayo, cream cheese, cheddar and onions. Spread in sprayed quiche pan or similar shallow dish. Top with crushed crackers and bake at 350 for 15 minutes. Sprinkle bacon over cooked dish. Spread pepper jelly (or glaze) over cream cheese. Serve with crackers.

* * *

Pam’s Cheese Ball

Recipe from the Ramalicious Cookbook created by the Starmount Class of 1970

• 2 packages cream cheese, softened

• 4 green onions, finely chopped

• 2 packages sliced beef

• 4 ounces mild cheddar cheese, finely shredded

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 2 tablespoons milk

Chop all the green onions (white and green parts) fine. Chop the beef into small pieces. Mix all ingredients together well and form into a ball. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight to let the flavors blend.

* * *

Terri’s Sausage Balls

• 1 pound Neese’s hot sausage, uncooked

• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1 1/4 cups Bisquick

• 4 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix all ingredients until well combined. (A mixer with the dough hook attachment works well.) Roll into 1-inch balls. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until brown. Sausage balls may be frozen uncooked. If baking frozen, add a few minutes to the baking time.

* * *

Ruth Ann McKinney’s Winter Macaroni Salad

• 1/2 pound elbow macaroni

• Cubed cooked ham

• Cubed cheese

• Celery, chopped

• Onion, chopped

• Peppers, chopped (whatever color you like)

• 1 jar pimentos, chopped

• Sweet relish

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1 cup Miracle Whip

• Mustard, to taste

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Cook 1/2 pound elbow macaroni. Drain. Add as much as you like cubed cooked ham, cubed cheese, chopped celery, onion, peppers, 1 jar of pimentos and sweet relish. The dressing is one cup mayonnaise and one cup Miracle Whip or whatever combination of the two you like or just one, mustard to taste, salt and pepper to taste.