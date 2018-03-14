Secure South celebrates 20 years of service

THURMOND — Secure South is celebrating 20 years of business this year. This local business specializing in home and commercial security systems is a great option to consider when planing spring home improvements.

A security system may not be the first option people think of when planning home improvements, but it’s the perfect way to ensure peace of mind. Secure South offers clients the latest in digital and mobile technology making home security easier than ever.

Owner Bronson Russell began in the home security business at a young age. Russell said his uncle who owned one of the first alarm system companies in the area would pick up after school when he was in the fifth grade and take him along on jobs. Russell was often tasked with climbing into small spaces to help his uncle.

He worked with his uncle, Bob Stanley, and father, Rocky Russell, after school and as a summer job all through high school and college. Following college, Russell worked for several years with an alarm company in Wilkes County. He opened Secure South in 1998.

Russell said the new digital and mobile-friendly technology makes securing a home even more convenient.

“You can access everything with a mobile app on your phone,” Russell said. A client in a rush to work can check their mobile phone app to be sure they set their home alarm before leaving home, if not, the alarm can be activated from the mobile app.

Monitored smoke detectors, security cameras and alarm are just the beginning. New smart home technology now allows clients to integrate their thermostat and door locks all through the security system, Russell explained.

The seven-inch LCD touch-screen panel for the alarm system also can be loaded with a memory card of photos that acts as a screen saver. Russell said customers particularly like this feature, as well as being able to access the system on the mobile app.

With many people going away from having a landline phone and eliminating that bill, Russell said that can easily pay for the yearly monitoring fee for a home security system.

For more information on Secure South and security options for home or business, call 336-874-7328.

Secure South from Thurmond provides security systems. Photo courtesy of Secure South