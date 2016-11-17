Republicans win in Yadkin County

A total of 17,662 Yadkin County residents turned out to vote in the 2016 General Election. That number represents more than 70 percent of registered voters in the county. With a majority of Yadkin County voters registered as Republican, results in statewide and national races came as no surprise.

In the county races, Van Hemric was reelected as Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor with a total of 13,969 votes.

Also reclaiming their seats were three incumbent county commissioners, Chairman Kevin Austin, with 12,291 votes, David Moxley with 11,472 votes, and Marion G. Welborn with 9,983 votes.

Results in statewide races may be viewed on the Yadkin County website under the board of elections tab.