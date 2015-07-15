Yadkin County job fair to be held Friday

There will be a Yadkin County NCWorks Job Fair on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The job fair will be held at the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College, located at 4649 U.S. 601in Yadkinville.

This job fair will be sponsored by Northwest Piedmont Workforce Development Board/Piedmont Triad Regional Council, The Yadkin Center-Surry Community College, NCWorks Career Center of Surry County, Division of Workforce Solutions-NC Department of Commerce and the Educational Opportunity Center.

Employers seeking qualified candidates include: Unifi, Hugh Chatham, WFBH-Davie Medical Center, Workforce Carolina, Lydall, Carl Rose & Son, Larry Wagoner,Lowes Home Improvement (Elkin), Select Staffing, Children’s Center, Colonial Life, Reserves Network, Austin Company, B&G Snack Foods and Advantage Machinery.

In addition, community agencies with program information will be available to assist job seekers with accessing services available to them in the community.

If job seekers need assistance in preparation for the job fair, they are encouraged to call 336-786-4169, visit an NCWorks Career Center or visit www.northwestpiedmontworks.org.

The Mobile Career Center will be on site for the job fair.

If unable to contact Althea Hairston, contact Susan Steinberger at 336-904-0300 or at 336-749-4570.

The Northwest Piedmont Workforce Development Program is an equal opportunity employer/program with auxiliary aids and services available upon request to individuals with disabilities.