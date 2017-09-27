Boonville Cornhole Tournament to be Saturday

BOONVILLE — The saying goes that close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, but Saturday in Boonville it also will county in cornhole.

The town will host its second annual Boonville Cornhole Tournament beginning with registration and check-in at 11 a.m. Saturday at the gym of Boonville Elementary School. The bags will fly from noon to 6 p.m.

Hosted by the Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association and the town’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, funding will benefit future parks and recreation projects for the town. This year’s sponsors include Yadtel at the gold level, with silver level including Wolfe-Reece & Lynch, Holly Ridge Campground, Southland Transportation and Waste Management.

Two-person teams can register for $25 at town hall prior to Saturday, or for $35 on Saturday at the event. Competition is for children and adults 16 years and older, with games following the official rules of the American Cornhole Association.

The competition will be a bracket-style double-elimination tournament. To qualify for the $25 registration fee, the registration form and waiver must be signed and turned in to Town Hall by noon Friday.

Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to first- and second-place teams. The first place team will win $200 and trophies, while second place will net $100 and trophies.

The event also will include music, raffle prizes and food.