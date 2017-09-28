County spending by domestic visitors increases by 4.8 percent

YADKINVILLE — Visit North Carolina announced that domestic visitors to and within Yadkin County spent $37.9 million in 2016, an increase of 4.8 percent from 2015.

“Yadkin County and the Yadkin Valley are becoming known as a tourism destination, for our award winning wineries, other agri-tourism venues, and the vast array of outdoor recreational activites available. The economic contribution of tourism creates jobs which enhances quality of life for Yadkin County residents and makes this area attractive to economic development opportunities. The ongoing promotion of Yadkin County is beginning to pay dividends as shown by this growth,” said Bobby Todd of the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce.

Tourism impact highlights for 2016:

• The travel and tourism industry directly employees more than 360 in Yadkin County.

• Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Yadkin County was $6.72 million.

• State tax revenue generated in Yadkin County totaled $2.06 million through state sales and excise taxes, and taxes on personal and corporate income. About $920,000 in local taxes were generated from sales and property tax revenue from travel-generated and travel-supported businesses.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced in May that visitors to North Carolina set a record for spending in 2016. The $22.9 billion in total spending represented an increase of 4.4 percent from 2015.

These statistics are from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2016,” which can be accessed at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by the U.S. Travel Association.

“All eight economic development regions of the state had spending growth of 3 percent or more, and 96 percent of the state’s counties saw direct tourism employment growth from 2015 to 2016,” said Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit North Carolina. “Tourism continues to be major driver of economic development across North Carolina, which is the sixth most-visited state in the country.”

Statewide highlights include:

• State tax receipts as a result of visitor spending rose 5.1 percent to nearly $1.2 billion in 2016.

• Visitors spend more than $62 million per day in North Carolina. That spending adds more than $5.1 million per day to state and local tax revenues (about $3.2 million in state taxes and $1.9 million in local taxes).

• The travel and tourism industry directly employees more than 219,000 North Carolinians.

• Each North Carolina household saves $497 in state and local taxes as a direct result of visitor spending in the state.