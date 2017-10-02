Posted on by

Cornhole causes prestige, prizes in Boonville

Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Representing the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee at the Boonville Cornhole Tournament are Jamie Cox, Ramelle Swan and Craig Smith.


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Participants enjoy the second annual Boonville Cornhole Tournament at Boonville Elementary with proceeds going towards the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Ryan Embry and Austin Davis enjoy second place at the Boonville Cornhole Tournament this year after having claimed first place at the inaugural event.


Photo courtesy of Sarah Harris Town Administrator for the Town of Boonville

First place winners of the second annual Boonville Cornhole Tournament are Bradley Jones and Kristy Hefner from Morganton. Sponsored by Yadtel, Wolfe-Reece & Lynch, Holly Ridge Campground, Southland Transportation and Waste Management, this event hosted by the Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association, Inc. and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee at Boonville Elementary will benefit future Parks and Recreation projects in Boonville, according to Town Administrator Sarah Harris.


Photo courtesy of Sarah Harris Town Administrator for the Town of Boonville

