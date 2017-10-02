Cornhole causes prestige, prizes in Boonville

Participants enjoy the second annual Boonville Cornhole Tournament at Boonville Elementary with proceeds going towards the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.
First place winners of the second annual Boonville Cornhole Tournament are Bradley Jones and Kristy Hefner from Morganton. Sponsored by Yadtel, Wolfe-Reece & Lynch, Holly Ridge Campground, Southland Transportation and Waste Management, this event hosted by the Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association, Inc. and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee at Boonville Elementary will benefit future Parks and Recreation projects in Boonville, according to Town Administrator Sarah Harris.
Boonville Cornhole Tournament
Representing the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee at the Boonville Cornhole Tournament are Jamie Cox, Ramelle Swan and Craig Smith.
Ryan Embry and Austin Davis enjoy second place at the Boonville Cornhole Tournament this year after having claimed first place at the inaugural event.
