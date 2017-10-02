Cornhole causes prestige, prizes in Boonville

Participants enjoy the second annual Boonville Cornhole Tournament at Boonville Elementary with proceeds going towards the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.

First place winners of the second annual Boonville Cornhole Tournament are Bradley Jones and Kristy Hefner from Morganton. Sponsored by Yadtel, Wolfe-Reece & Lynch, Holly Ridge Campground, Southland Transportation and Waste Management, this event hosted by the Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association, Inc. and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee at Boonville Elementary will benefit future Parks and Recreation projects in Boonville, according to Town Administrator Sarah Harris.