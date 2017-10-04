Posted on by

House fire in Boonville

,

Firefighters from multiple stations are on the scene of a fully-involved structure fire on Holly Street in Boonville, north of N.C. 67. The call went out about noon Wednesday. More details will be reported when they are available.


Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Kristian Russell | The Tribune

