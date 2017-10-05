Local Scout collects food

Keagan Gurley of Boonville, a Boy Scout, took it upon himself to do a food drive at D & J Galaxy in Boonville for Yadkin Christian Ministries. He alone collected 500 pounds of food.

Keagan Gurley of Boonville, a Boy Scout, took it upon himself to do a food drive at D & J Galaxy in Boonville for Yadkin Christian Ministries. He alone collected 500 pounds of food.