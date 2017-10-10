UPDATE: Fire at Boonville home remains under investigation

BOONVILLE — The cause of a house fire that left a Boonville family displaced on Oct. 4 remains under investigation this week.

John and Rita Howell own the home at 412 Holly St. where a house fire was reported at 11:58 a.m. Oct. 4. As Boonville firefighters left the station just a few blocks away, they reported seeing heavy smoke from the fire department.

Ricky Leonard, Yadkin County fire marshal, who is assisting Boonville Police Department and NC State Bureau of Investigation with the fire investigation, said the home was a total loss. Tax value listed with the county is $165,000.

While Leonard couldn’t confirm whether anyone was home with the fire started, he said there were no injuries.

A shortage of manpower and the warm temperatures and hot fire caused the house fire to become a major incident, with the initial three-department dispatch turning into an all-call for help from all Yadkin departments as well as fire stations and medical responders in Iredell, Surry and Wilkes counties, Leonard said.

It took just over an hour before firefighters reported the fire was under control, and Leonard said he didn’t leave the scene until about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“The front right [of the home] is still standing, but it is pretty much gutted,” said Leonard of the residential structure.

The American Red Cross was called to assist three adults and one child with their needs.

Leonard said Tuesday the cause of the fire is undetermined and the case remains open and under investigation

