Yadkin Valley Grape Festival celebrating 14th year

One of the latest wine festivals of the year takes place in the Yadkin Valley, and this year is the 14th edition of the Yadkin Valley Grape Festival, held in downtown Yadkinville the third Saturday of October, Oct. 21 for 2017.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., numerous wineries will set up in the streets to provide tastings and sell bottles of their wine to those attending the festival. Admission to the festival is free.

As festival goers with tasting tickets enjoy wines, they will be entertained by 60 Watt Combo from noon to 2 p.m. and Phatt city from 3 to 5 p.m. on the stage.

Pouring for the 2017 event includes Carolina Heritage Vineyard, Stony Knoll Vineyard, Native Vines Winery, Grassy Creek Vineyard and Winery, Hanover Park Vineyard, Shadow Springs Vineyard, Windsor Run Cellars Winery, Vineyard and Distillery, Surry Community College, Piccione Vineyard, Brandon Hills Vineyard, Chestnut Trail Vineyard, Flint Hill Vineyards, Weathervane Winery, RagApple Lassie Vineyards, Slightly Askew Winery, Sanders Ridge Vineyard and Winery, Lazy Elm Vineyard and Winery and Old North State Winery.

Food will be provided by Munchie Wagon, Big Country BBQ, Bottles & Boards with fresh cut fruit and cheese, Sherri’s Crab Cakes, Ann’s Concessions, Flite Time Wings, El Taco Vaquero, McDermott’s Irish Pub and A-Maize-ing Kettle Corn.

Other vendors on hand selling crafts and items will be Candle Bravo, Sharp Chicks, First National Bank, Lilaco, The Bustling Boutique, Yadkin Valley Living Magazine, Jonesville Tourism Development Authority, Bubble Bead Madness, Avon, Salem Law, Piedmont Travel, Tupperware, Unwined with Wendy, It Works!, Sunny Harvest Pumpkin Patch, Yadkin Wellness & Massage, Helen Keller National Center & NCDBA, Beth Holcomb Jewelry, Handcraft Jewelry for You, Mary Kay, Grace Lee Panes, LulaRoe with Amy & Kerri, The Pampered Chef and Fred’s Creations.

Advance wine tasting tickets for the event are $20, with those at the gate $25.

For more information, visit yvgf.com or visit the hosting Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce at 205 S. Jackson St., Yadkinville.

Brenda Doub of Flint Hill Vineyards greets wine tasters at the 2016 Yadkin Valley Grape Festival in Yadkinville. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_grapefest_8.jpg Brenda Doub of Flint Hill Vineyards greets wine tasters at the 2016 Yadkin Valley Grape Festival in Yadkinville. File photos Christine Summers of the family-owned Chestnut Trail Vineyard in Davie County pours a sample of their “Legado” wine during the 2015 Yadkin Valley Grape Festival for Maggie Calloway of Boonville, who said it was very good. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_6544.jpg Christine Summers of the family-owned Chestnut Trail Vineyard in Davie County pours a sample of their “Legado” wine during the 2015 Yadkin Valley Grape Festival for Maggie Calloway of Boonville, who said it was very good. File photos