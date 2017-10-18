YVEDDI hosts informational fair for seniors

BOONVILLE — Many times when someone is facing an obstacle with a life event, or looking for a way to spend their time in their later years, knowing where to turn for help can be an obstacle in itself. Various representatives of senior programs gathered Friday as part of an information fair for Yadkin County seniors, hosted by Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc.

YVEDDI, as the host organization is more commonly referred, actually provides many of those services or knows the resources to help seniors with their questions and issues.

Speakers helped provide seniors attending Friday’s event, some who were transported from YVEDDI’s senior centers in Yadkin County, with short synopses of what program they represent and that program’s offerings. Those included senior services, retired senior volunteer program, weatherization, Yadkin Valley Senior Games, Piedmont Triad Regional Council of Governments, Medicare benefits, transportation, Department of Social Services and Parkwood Place.

After the short program of speakers, the seniors were able to walk around and visit the informational tables for the programs, asking more specific and individual questions if needed.

In addition to the informational booths, health screenings also were available. Wake Forest Baptist Health Dermatology provided cancer screening, hearing screenings were offered by Beltone, and D-Rex Pharmacy gave flu shots to those who wanted them.

Even the Head Start program, which provides preschool services for the YVEDDI service area, had a table with its representative explaining they encouraged seniors to share their information with their children and grandchildren.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

