Officer involved shooting under investigation in Yadkinville

A Yadkin County resident was hospitalized Saturday after the homeowner allegedly took aim at deputies serving papers at a Yadkinville home and a deputy shot the homeowner.

The incident occurred about 11:25 a.m. Saturday when Yadkin County deputies went to a home on Ray T. Moore Road to serve involuntary commitment process and investigate an earlier reported shooting incident at the same home, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday at about 7:40 a.m., a report was filed with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office. The reporting party and another person had went to a residence on Ray T. Moore Road and was confronted by the homeowner. The homeowner fired shots at the two individuals and their vehicle. The reporting party also spoke with a magistrate and an involuntary commitment process was issued for the homeowner.

When deputies were at the residence to serve the involuntary commitment process and investigate the earlier shooting incident, they were outside the residence when the homeowner came out and confronted them with a firearm. The homeowner refused to surrender his weapon and took aim at deputies. A deputy then shot the homeowner. Yadkin County Emergency Medical Services then transported the homeowner to the hospital, according to the release.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office has requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations to investigate the officer involved shooting. The deputy is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in this type event.