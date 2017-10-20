Yadkin woman airlifted after wreck in Jonesville

JONESVILLE — A Hamptonville woman is in intensive care at a Triad hospital following a three-vehicle collision on N.C. 67 Thursday morning.

Keyshon Lamonte Allen, 39, of Winston-Salem, was traveling west on N.C. 67 just before 9 a.m. driving a Republic Services 2017 Mack front load dumpster truck when he hit the rear of another vehicle at the Valley Drive intersection, reported Jonesville Police Interim Chief Dane Mastin.

Debra Jolley Rose, 60, of Hamptonville, was in the 2010 Mercedes GLK350 struck by the garbage truck, and her vehicle then hit a Ford Ranger being driven by Joseph Enoch Brown, 61, of Boonville.

Mastin said Rose was airlifted from Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where she remained in the intensive care unit Friday.

Rose’s vehicle came to rest at the side of another vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection, Mastin said.

No one else was injured in the accident. Mastin said everyone was wearing seatbelts, and no airbags deployed during the collision.

He said the speeds of the vehicles were not available yet.

“That’s why we are still looking at it to sort it out,” he said of the wreck investigation. “It was a chaotic scene, and Ms. Rose’s injuries were so severe most of the attention was on her.”

As of Friday at noon, Allen had been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and Mastin said the collision was still under investigation.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.