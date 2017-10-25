Posted on by

Attempted suicide by inmate thwarted


Staff Report

Yadkin County detention officers helped save the life of an inmate who attempted suicide Monday afternoon.

On Monday at about 2:55 p.m., detention officers at the Yadkin County Detention Center discovered that a 26-year-old female inmate had attempted suicide, according to a news release Wednesday. The detention staff immediately rendered first aid and contacted Yadkin County Emergency Medical Services.

The inmate was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital where she is receiving medical treatment.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office has contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident.

