Halloween festivities begin early, end with trick-or-treating

Halloween festivities in Yadkin County will begin a few days before the actual holiday this year, as the Yadkin Arts Council is planning a series of events this weekend.

On Friday night, the arts council will kick off its annual fund campaign with its third Lip Sync Battle on the stage of the Willingham Theater. Performers will go head to head for the title win.

Admission to the event, which will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., is free, and complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served. Votes are cast with those attending putting their money with their favorite performer. A cash bar also will be available.

For more information on attending or performing, contact the arts council at lindsay@yadkinarts.org.

Two classic events will take place on Saturday as the arts council hosts a Cinema Spectacular of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” from 6:30 to 11 p.m. in the Willingham Theater. Dressing up for the event is part of the cultural phenomenon, and the Third Branch Cafe will offer a frightfully themed menu including Magenta Slaw Salad and Frankenfurters and Beans prior to the screening of the film. Cost for the screening is $15.

In the afternoon, from 1 to 3 p.m., the arts council will have a free showing of the classic “Frankenstein” movie starring Colin Clive as Dr. Henry Frankenstein and Boris Carloff as his monster.

On Halloween, Oct. 31, both Boonville and Yadkinville will offer opportunities for family fun and trick-or-treating.

Boonville will host its annual Boo Bash with trick-or-treating at downtown businesses from 4 to 6 p.m. Also, there will be a bounce house, face painting, baked goods, a cake walk and more. For more information, call 336-250-7134.

Downtown Yadkinville will host its annual trick-or-treating and costume contest from 3 to 5 p.m.

Businesses throughout downtown and at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center plaza will provide treats for the ghosts and ghouls, and then the annual costume contest will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the Willingham Theater. Registration for the contest will be from 3 to 4:15 p.m.

For more information, call the Yadkin Arts Council at 336-679-2941.