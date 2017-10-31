Yadkin woman dies from injuries sustained in wreck

JONESVILLE — A Hamptonville woman died over the weekend from injuries she sustained in a vehicle accident on Oct. 19 in Jonesville.

Debra Jolley Rose, 60, had been in intensive care at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center following the three-vehicle collision on N.C. 67, which involved a dumpster truck.

Jonesville Police Interim Chief Dane Mastin confirmed Tuesday morning that Rose died late Friday or early Saturday at Baptist from her injuries.

Keyshon Lamonte Allen, 39, of Winston-Salem, was traveling west on N.C. 67 just before 9 a.m. Oct. 19 driving a Republic Services 2017 Mack front load dumpster truck when he hit the rear of another vehicle at the Valley Drive intersection, reported Mastin.

Rose was in a 2010 Mercedes GLK350 struck by the garbage truck, and her vehicle then hit a Ford Ranger being driven by Joseph Enoch Brown, 61, of Boonville.

Mastin said Rose was airlifted from Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Rose’s vehicle came to rest at the side of another vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection, Mastin said.

No one else was injured in the accident. Mastin said everyone was wearing seatbelts, and no airbags deployed during the collision.

He said the speeds of the vehicles were not available yet.

“That’s why we are still looking at it to sort it out,” he said of the wreck investigation. “It was a chaotic scene, and Ms. Rose’s injuries were so severe most of the attention was on her.”

On the day of the incident, Allen was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and Mastin said the collision was still under investigation.

Mastin said Tuesday he is awaiting results of the continued investigation, including the in-car vehicle recorders, and working with the Yadkin District Attorney’s office to determine any further charges.

