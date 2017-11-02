Ever seen Hamlet done in a minute? How about backwards? Well, audiences are in luck. Back by popular demand, the Willingham’s Spotlight Theater Company proudly presents the hysterical and unforgettable “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).” Watch as three versatile performers, armed only with funny socks, Chuck Taylors, and a never-ending supply of props and costumes, bring the bard’s characters to life like never seen before, under the directorship of Yadkin County native Jessica Grant. Audiences will laugh until they cry at this fast-paced, fourth wall-breaking masterpiece. Don’t miss the hilarity when “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” returns to the Willingham Theater this weekend.

Sponsored by Yadtel Telecom, this hilarious show will take place on Nov. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $10 per person, with group rates available for groups over 20.

For more information about the Willingham Theater’s Fall 2017 season or upcoming events, contact the Box Office at 336-679-2941 or annie@yadkinarts.org. Visit the Yadkin Arts Council at 226 East Main Street in Yadkinville, NC, 27055 or online at www.yadkinarts.org.

“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)” on stage at the Yadkin Arts Council’s Willingham Theater this weekend. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Shakespeare_formatted-1.jpg “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)” on stage at the Yadkin Arts Council’s Willingham Theater this weekend. Photo courtesy of Yadkin Arts Council