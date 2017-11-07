Eagle Scout project completed at Richmond Hill

EAST BEND — Yadkin County Boy Scout Ambroze Lakey of Troop 699 recently completed his Eagle Scout project of installing a flagpole at one of the picnic shelters at the historic Richmond Hill nature park. A special celebration was held on Sunday recognizing the 15-year old for his accomplishment.

The site was the home of Judge Richmond Pearson, a former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court who had a law school in Yadkin County from 1848 to 1878. The park includes two picnic shelter areas and a short nature trail. Wayne Matthews, a member of the Richmond Hill Commission, which maintains the park, thanked Lakey for his work.

“It is heartwarming to see a group of individuals want to honor our flag in the way that you have. We greatly appreciate what you’ve done,” Matthews said.

Lakey and several of his fellow scouts raised a flag on the new pole during the celebration and led attendees in the pledge of allegiance.

Matthews noted that the flag itself had special significance. The flag was flown over the nation’s capital on March 13, 2012, in honor of Hubert Gregory, former mayor of Yadkinville, and his work in establishing the Yadkinville Community Park. Following his death, the flag was given to the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce with the request that it be displayed in an appropriate place as a continued memorial to the late mayor.

“Hubert was a great champion of our young people,” Matthew said.

Lakey thanked the Richmond Hill Commission for allowing him to complete the project on the property as well as those who assisted him with the project. Lakey said the project took more than 100 hours to complete.

Tours of the Richmond Hill Law School are given the third Saturday of the month April through October. Picnic shelters are available year-round by reservation with the caretaker, call 336-699-3921.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Boy Scouts hoist the colors on a new flag pole installed at the Historic Richmond Hill park in Yadkin County. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_7559_formatted.jpg Boy Scouts hoist the colors on a new flag pole installed at the Historic Richmond Hill park in Yadkin County. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Attendees salute the flag at a celebration honoring Boy Scout Ambroze Lakey on the completion of his Eagle Scout project. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_7568_formatted.jpg Attendees salute the flag at a celebration honoring Boy Scout Ambroze Lakey on the completion of his Eagle Scout project. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Boy Scout Ambroze Lakey at the site of his completed Eagle Scout project at Richmond Hill park. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_7584_formatted.jpg Boy Scout Ambroze Lakey at the site of his completed Eagle Scout project at Richmond Hill park. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Boy Scout Ambroze Lakey poses for a photo at the site of his completed Eagle Scout project at the historic Richmond Hill Park in Yadkin County. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_7587_formatted.jpg Boy Scout Ambroze Lakey poses for a photo at the site of his completed Eagle Scout project at the historic Richmond Hill Park in Yadkin County. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple