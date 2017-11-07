911 cell service restored

Yadkin County experienced an issue involving cell phone calls coming in to the 911 emergency system on Nov. 3 from around 12:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Communications Director Christi Colbert said the 911 service provider Century Link worked through the night to correct the issue preventing some cell calls from coming through. Colbert said that calls coming from AT&T and Verizon cellular phones were primarily affected by the outage. 911 calls from landlines were not affected by the outage.

Callers in need of 911 services were asked to call 336-849-7811 if dialing from a cell phone.

“We’re good to go now,” Colbert said around 7:30 a.m on Nov. 3. “As of right now they have called us back and said everything seems to be working with AT&T and Verizon and that’s the ones they were having a problem with. They have done a lot of test calls and everything is good.”

Colbert said the 911 service provider would be providing a report soon on what caused the outage.