Chamber plans trip to Spain in May 2018

The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an information session on its planned trip to Spain and Portugal at the Yadkin Center of SCC on Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. The chamber has organized several unique trips in the last few years. The information session will provide details on cost and itinerary for the trip to Spain which is scheduled for May of next year.

Chamber members visited Alaska this summer and also have traveled to China and Ireland in the past few years. Member Gertrude Adams has taken part in all of the chamber trips and plans to travel with the group next spring to Spain and Portugal.

“It’s a great group to travel with,” Adams said. She said she highly recommended it to anyone interested in going, saying the trips are always affordable and well-planned and include great good and knowledgeable tour guides.

For more information, contact the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce at 336-679-2200.