Election Day in Yadkinville

Yadkinville Mayor Eddie Norman was reelected on Tuesday beating out his competitor Jacob Wagoner. Norman received 96 votes and Wagoner 43 votes.

Incumbent Yadkinville town commissioners Chris Matthews and Scott Winebarger, were also reelected. Both ran unopposed. Matthews recieved 117 votes and Winebarger 108 votes.

Candidates Jacob Wagoner, Chris Matthews and Eddie Norman, accompanied by his wife Julia, campaign outside the polling location in Yadkinville on Tuesday morning. Election results and comments from the candidates will be available online this week and published in next week’s edition of The Yadkin Ripple.