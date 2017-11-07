Posted on by

Election Day in Yadkinville

,

Candidates Jacob Wagoner, Chris Matthews and Eddie Norman, accompanied by his wife Julia, campaign outside the polling location in Yadkinville on Tuesday morning. Election results and comments from the candidates will be available online this week and published in next week’s edition of The Yadkin Ripple.


Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple

Yadkinville Mayor Eddie Norman was reelected on Tuesday beating out his competitor Jacob Wagoner. Norman received 96 votes and Wagoner 43 votes.

Incumbent Yadkinville town commissioners Chris Matthews and Scott Winebarger, were also reelected. Both ran unopposed. Matthews recieved 117 votes and Winebarger 108 votes.

Candidates Jacob Wagoner, Chris Matthews and Eddie Norman, accompanied by his wife Julia, campaign outside the polling location in Yadkinville on Tuesday morning. Election results and comments from the candidates will be available online this week and published in next week’s edition of The Yadkin Ripple.
http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_7644_formatted.jpgCandidates Jacob Wagoner, Chris Matthews and Eddie Norman, accompanied by his wife Julia, campaign outside the polling location in Yadkinville on Tuesday morning. Election results and comments from the candidates will be available online this week and published in next week’s edition of The Yadkin Ripple. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:17 pm |    

Election Day in Yadkinville

Election Day in Yadkinville
7:53 am |    

Eagle Scout project completed at Richmond Hill

Eagle Scout project completed at Richmond Hill
10:23 am |    

Tax administrator presented with Long Leaf Pine award

Tax administrator presented with Long Leaf Pine award
comments powered by Disqus