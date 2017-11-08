Unifi driver named 2016 Driver of the Year by North Carolina Trucking Association

GREENSBORO — Joe Choplin, a fleet driver for Unifi Manufacturing Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), has been selected as the North Carolina Trucking Association 2016 Driver of the Year. Choplin has been driving for 42 years and has driven more than four million miles without a single chargeable accident.

This award is presented annually to one professional truck driver for outstanding skills and accomplishments and excellent driving record. The winner is selected from the Driver of the Month winners in the state of North Carolina from previous years.

Additionally, Unifi was awarded four out of the 12 Drivers of the Month for 2016. These winners included Tony Cain, Jeff Tate, Clinton Cave and Ronnie Gentry. These drivers have a combined 130 years of safe driving and more than 12.6 million miles driven.

“Unifi is honored to have five professional truck drivers recognized for these prestigious awards. We take pride in the positive example they provide for other drivers, the industry and our company,” said Tom Caudle, president of Unifi.

Drivers of the Month are selected from nominations by trucking companies in North Carolina. Recommendations are based upon drivers’ safety records, achievements and miles driven throughout their careers.