GREENSBORO — The Denver Broncos just got greener. New Era Cap — the official on-field hat of the National Football League (NFL) — announced the debut of its first-ever official NFL cap made with plastic bottles, thanks to the use of REPREVE fiber.

Starting on Nov. 12, fans will be able to purchase the new, eco-friendly New Era caps at the Broncos Team Store at Sports Authority Field at Mile High during Broncos games. The REPREVE-based caps will come in multiple styles, including the 9FIFTY and 9TWENTY. Retailing for $34.99 for the 9FIFTY and $24.99 for the 9TWENTY silhouette, each hat is made using four plastic bottles. REPREVE is the leading branded, recycled performance fiber made from high-quality recycled materials, created by global textile solutions provider, Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

“We are thrilled to have two great partners in REPREVE and New Era coming together to produce a unique and eco-friendly Broncos product for our fans. These hats are well designed and represent our brand well,” said Darren O’Donnell, vice president of Business Development for the Denver Broncos.

“The synergy between REPREVE and New Era Cap represents one of incredible quality, performance, and a commitment to eco-friendliness,” said Mark Maidment, vice president, Creative for New Era Cap. “Not only does New Era Cap value environmental consciousness, but our consumers are also increasingly looking for products with a transparent sustainability story. We are excited to expand our eco-friendly product offering to the NFL with an exclusive launch with the Denver Broncos.”

The New Era 9FIFTY cap is the company’s classic snapback style with a structured front panel and a full crown; the visor is designed to be worn flat but can be curved for individualized styling. The 9TWENTY is a strapback hat with an unstructured, curved visor. Both caps reflect the unique styling New Era is known for, enhanced with an environmentally responsible twist because they are made with REPREVE.

“We are excited to extend our relationship with New Era and the Broncos,” said Jay Hertwig, vice president of Global Brand Sales for Unifi Manufacturing, Inc 1. “The collaboration will help us continue to spread the word that recycled plastic bottles can become high-performance products when they’re made with REPREVE.”

Unifi also is teaming up with the Denver Broncos to envelop fans in eco-friendly messaging prior to and during the game. REPREVE-focused messaging will run on stadium boards during the game, and on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, Unifi’s custom-designed, interactive REPREVE #TurnItGreen mobile tour will be at the stadium for fans to visit prior to kickoff and hear how their recycled plastic bottles can be transformed into high-performing gear.