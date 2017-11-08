November declared Adoption Month

On Monday, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners declared November National Adoption Month. Human Services Director Kim Harrell read a proclamation from the Governor’s Office declaring adoption month, honoring families who adopt and bringing awareness to the continued need for foster and adoptive families.

Foster Care Supervisor Steven Corn introduced his staff and gave a brief presentation. There were 13 children adopted from the system in Yadkin County last year and eight adopted so far this year with another child’s adoption to be finalized sometime this week, he said.

Recruiting new families to provide foster care for children in Yadkin County is a major goal, Corn added. He noted that there are children in the system that have to be placed outside of the county on occasion.

“We try very hard to place them in our county,” Corn said. “We’re hoping to recruit more families so children do not have to leave their community and their ties and their school system.”

In her report to the board, Harrell noted the heating assistance program will begin Dec. 1. Harrell also noted a change coming in 2018 to services for the Women, Infants and Children Nutrition (WIC) program. Beginning in April, WIC benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards, saving time for WIC staff and participants.

A painting project in the back portion of the county animal shelter has been completed, Harrell said, and painting in the rest of the facility will begin soon. Commissioner Kevin Austin, chairman of the board, complemented Harrell on the recent positive inspection results for the shelter.

Assistant Human Services Director Jessica Wall also addressed the board on Monday in regard to applying for a Community Change grant through America Walks. Encouraging county residents to engage in more physical activity and letting them know where in the county they can do that was one of the goals established by the Human Services Department following the most recent community health assessment. Through this $1,500 grant, printed walking maps would be created to let residents know safe walking routes within their town. The board approved the grant application.

The board adopted a resolution, per citizen request, requesting that Carrie Farm Drive Extension be added to the state maintained secondary road system.

The next meeting of the Yadkin County commissioners will be Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. County offices will be closed Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day. A Veterans Day program will take place at the Yadkin County park on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.