Veterans to be honored at county park

Honoring veterans has been a longstanding tradition in Yadkin County. There are about 3,000 veterans represented in the county.

This year’s Veterans Day program will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Yadkin County Veterans Affairs Director Chuck Knight said he hopes that people will attend to show their support for local veterans.

“Let us also not forget that it is the men and women in uniform who gave up part of their life and made it possible for us to live as free people in this great nation,” he said. “Do not forget the missed holidays, birthdays and anniversaries they gave up and are giving up now to keep us free. Please mark your calendar and plan to attend to show your appreciation for our veterans and your support for the men and women who are serving for you today.”

Earlier this year, the Yadkin County Register of Deeds office began a veteran ID program for veterans in the county. Veterans are asked to file their discharge papers in the Register of Deeds office and they will be given a local veterans ID card which can be used for discounts at area businesses.

“The feedback from the veterans has been very positive,” said Aric Wilhelm, Yadkin County register of deeds. “Sixty veterans have brought their discharges in to be recorded and we’ve issued about 100 of the ID cards that states the veteran has their discharge recorded in the Register of Deeds office.”

Wilhelm said they have not had as much success as they would like in getting businesses to sign up to offer veteran discounts for the program. Wilhelm said he had mailed correspondence out asking for business participation and several veterans also have dropped off materials at local businesses. Businesses interested in participating are asked to contact the Register of Deeds office.

Businesses participating in the program include Bojangles, Arby’s and O’Reilly Auto Parts, Nester’s Automative and Yadkin Plaza restaurant in Yadkinville, Casstevens Lumber Company in Hamptonville, Sixty-Seven Pizza in Jonesville and Hollyridge Campground in Boonville.

