Yadkin inmate dies following suicide attempt

A female inmate who had reportedly attempted suicide at the Yadkin County Detention Center has since died.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office reported on Oct. 25 that at about 2:55 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 26-year-old female inmate had attempted suicide. The detention staff immediately rendered first aid and contacted Yadkin County Emergency Medical Services, according to a news release.

The inmate was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital.

Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver confirmed this week that the inmate has died, but would not release any further details about the incident until an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is completed.