Shallow Ford historical marker missing

Local historians noticed recently that the Shallow Ford Historical Marker at the Yadkin River was missing and the state of North Carolina wants it back. The large silver and black sign was located on Shallowford Road on the Forsyth County end of the bridge that connects Forsyth County and Yadkin County.

The loss was reported to Ansley H. Wegner, administrator of the NC Highway Historical Marker Program in Raleigh. She determined that the sign was removed from its post and not found nearby. Only the post remains. Wegner announced the loss through Facebook, the NC Department of Transportation, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the NC Highway Patrol and the Lewisville Public Works Department.

She believes that the heavy, cast-aluminum sign disappeared about the first week of October. Before the state buys a replacement sign for $1,700, Wegner hopes that the missing sign will be found and taken to the regional NCDOT Sign Department, 350 Craft Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. She can be contacted at 919-807-7291 or ansley.wegner@ncdcr.gov. She said that the sign belongs to the state of North Carolina and paid with taxpayer money, which will be used if the marker is replaced.

The sign remembers the value of the Shallow Ford as an important river crossing during the Colonial Era, American Revolution and Civil War. Daniel Boone’s family used the Shallow Ford when it moved from Pennsylvania to the Yadkin Valley in early 1751. Wagon, stagecoach and automobile traffic crossed the Yadkin River here until about 1927, when the first bridge was built.