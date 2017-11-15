Vehicle fire, wreck causes slow down on I77 Saturday

Two individuals, one a juvenile, were transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center following an accident on I77 south at mile marker 75 on Saturday morning. Highway Patrolman F. Ferguson said the crash occurred at 8:48 a.m. A vehicle crashed into a tractor trailer that had slowed to a stop for traffic. The slowing traffic in the area was due to a vehicle fire further up the road. West Yadkin Fire Department was on the scene of the vehicle fire close to the 421 interchange around 8 a.m.

Additional details on the cause of the vehicle fire were not available as of press time.