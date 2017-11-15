New name, menu at arts council café

The Center Bistro is the new name of the former Third Branch Café at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in downtown Yadkinville. The new name and logo were unveiled at a Yadkin County Chamber Business After Hours event on Nov. 2.

Visual Arts Director Jody Pounds took over management of food services at the arts center in July and began working on new offerings.

“The first things we wanted to change was to offer a fresher and healthier product along with a more quality dining experience,” Pounds said. “We have overhauled both the food menu and our wine menu.”

New menu selections include a gluten-free breadless zucchini grilled cheese. Other additions to the menu include a Reuben, smoked ham apple press, sliced jerk smoked roast beef, Asian salad, Cobb salad and spinach salad. Salads now come in a small or large size and all dressings are house-made with the exception of the raspberry vinaigrette. The kids menu has also been expanded and now features apple butter and honey, peanut butter and jelly, all beef hot dog or grilled cheese sandwich.

The manner of service has also undergone a change. Orders will now be taken table-side.

“We recognize that our customers don’t want to stand in line to order their food, so effective Monday, Nov. 6, we will begin all table service for lunch and dinner,” Pounds said. “Starting Jan. 6, we will begin offering dinner on both Friday and Saturday evenings. We will continue with our Friday night dinners accompanied by live entertainment and the Saturday evening dining experience will be geared more toward those people that want to go out for a nice dinner in a quiet, comfortable setting. The menu for both evenings will be the same, but we will offer a different special each evening.”

Two new chefs have joined the staff, Dalton Swaim from Elkin and Wendy Davis from Yadkinville, and Lindsay Crowder has been promoted to dining room manager.

“Last but not least, we have just about completed developing an in-house banquet dining program for groups up to 135,” Pounds added.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

A business after hours event hosted by the Yadkin Chamber of Commerce includes the unveiling of the name and logo of the restaurant in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_bistro_1.jpg A business after hours event hosted by the Yadkin Chamber of Commerce includes the unveiling of the name and logo of the restaurant in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. Photo courtesy of Yadkin Chamber of Commerce The Center Bistro is the new name of the café located in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in downtown Yadkinville. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_bistro_2.jpg The Center Bistro is the new name of the café located in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in downtown Yadkinville. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple