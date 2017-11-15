Yadtel hires Reyna Guzman

There is a friendly, new face in Yadtel’s Yadkinville store and her name is Reyna Guzman. Guzman recently joined the company’s customer service team and brings eight years of experience in the telecommunications industry.

“I am very excited to talk to our customers about the awesome services Yadtel offers,” Guzman said. “And I want to provide superior customer service.”

Guzman is bilingual and hopes that by eliminating the language barrier, Yadtel’s Spanish-speaking customers will feel more comfortable making inquiries on the phone or in person, and will become better informed.

Raised in Surry County, she eventually moved to Yadkin County and graduated from Forbush High School. She is working on a science degree at Surry Community College in Dobson.