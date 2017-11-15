Heating assistance for Yadkin County residents

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) gives low-income families a one-time payment direct to the heating supplier to assist with heating costs. LIEAP applications will be taken at the Yadkin County Human Services Agency lower level beginning Dec. 1 until all funds are depleted. Applications will be taken Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Households who may be eligible in December are:

1. Households with at least one person age 60 or over, or

2. Households with at least one person who is receiving Social Security, SSI or Veteran’s Benefits and receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services.

If funds are still available on Jan. 2, 2018, applications will be open to the entire county population.

The following information will be needed to process applications:

1. Full name and date of birth for each household member.

2. Social Security card or number for each household member.

3. Checking and/or savings account statements for the month prior to the month of application.

4. Income information/check stubs for the month prior to the month of application.

5. Statements with account balances for CD’s, stocks, bonds or other money accounts.

6. Copy of bill for heating expense, the account number and the name under which the account is listed.

7. If applying for someone other than yourself, you must be their Power of Attorney and bring a copy of the Power of Attorney form.

For more information, contact Mary Adams at 336-849-7910 ext. 7543.